India Reports 39,361 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 10:30 AM

India reports 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2021) India reported 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours the health ministry said on Monday.

India's total cases now stand at 31.4 million, according to a Reuters tally, making it the second-most affected country after the United States.

The COVID-19 death toll rose by 416 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the total reaching 420,967, health ministry data showed.

