India Reports 41,506 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

5 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 12:15 PM

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) India reported on Sunday 41,506 new COVID-19 cases and 895 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry, with active cases at 454,118.

The South Asian nation's total infections now stand at 30,837,222, while the death toll reached 408,040, according to news agency reports.

