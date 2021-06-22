UrduPoint.com
India Reports 42,640 New Coronavirus Infections, 1,167 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 10:15 AM

India reports 42,640 new coronavirus infections, 1,167 deaths

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) India reported on Tuesday 42,640 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.98 million, while total fatalities are at 389,302, the data showed. India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 1,167 overnight.

