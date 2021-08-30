UrduPoint.com

India Reports 42,909 New COVID-19 Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 10:45 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) India reported 42,909 new COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours, a government statement said on Monday, taking the total to 32.74 million.

