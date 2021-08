(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) India reported 42,982 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Federal government said in a statement on Thursday.

The country's total caseload now stands at 31.81 million infections. The COVID-19 death toll rose by 533 in the last 24 hours, with the total reaching 426,290.