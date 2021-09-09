UrduPoint.com

India Reports 43,263 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:00 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) India reported 43,263 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a government statement said on Thursday, taking the total to 33.14 million.

