- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
India Reports 43,263 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:00 AM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) India reported 43,263 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a government statement said on Thursday, taking the total to 33.14 million.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 222.51 million
Local Press: UAE in the vanguard of children’s education
Ramiz Raja wants to replace Babar Azam as Test Captain: Reports
'Majority of Pakistanis term Imran Khan govt's performance good'
COVID-19 claims 84 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2021
More Stories From Middle East
-
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 222.51 million9 minutes ago
-
Local Press: UAE in the vanguard of children’s education24 minutes ago
-
UAE among the first countries to address cybercrime: Saqr Ghobash9 hours ago
-
Religious education key to promoting peace, harmony: Abdullah bin Bayyah10 hours ago
-
Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems Research Centre in Abu Dhabi announces launch of ..10 hours ago
-
UAE supports international efforts to reestablish peace, stability in Afghanistan10 hours ago
-
Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker12 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi wins second term as Regional Councillor for West Asia at International Union for the Conse ..12 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games12 hours ago
-
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy Speaker14 hours ago
-
3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of data in developing di ..14 hours ago
-
Eltizam Asset Management Group acquires Inspire Integrated for AED37 million14 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.