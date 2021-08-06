UrduPoint.com

India Reports 44,643 New Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:30 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2021) India reported 44,643 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Federal health ministry said on Friday, taking its tally to 31.86 million cases.

Middle East

