India Reports 44,643 New Coronavirus Cases
Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:30 PM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2021) India reported 44,643 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Federal health ministry said on Friday, taking its tally to 31.86 million cases.
