India reports 45,352 new COVID-19 infections

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2021) India on Friday reported 45,352 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall country’s tally to 32,903,289, according to the health ministry’s updated data.

With 366 more people succumbing to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the overall death toll has further climbed to 439,895.

India is the second most affected country in the world in terms of infections after the US, and its death toll is the third-highest reported in the world after the U.S. and Brazil.