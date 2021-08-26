UrduPoint.com

India Reports 46,164 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) India reported on Thursday 46,164 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the government said in a statement.

Deaths rose by 607, taking the toll to 436,365, the ministry said.

