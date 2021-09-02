UrduPoint.com

India Reports 47,092 New COVID-19 Cases, 509 Deaths

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 11:30 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) India reported 47,092 new COVID-19 cases and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

As many as 35,181 patients recovered across the country from the viral disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,20,28,825, ANI reported.

With 509 fatalities, the COVID death toll in the country reached 4,39,529.

