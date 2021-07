NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) India reported on Thursday 48,786 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking its total tally of cases to 3,04,11,634, data from India's health ministry showed.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 1,005 COVID-19 deaths, taking its death toll to 399,459.