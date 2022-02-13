UrduPoint.com

India Reports 50,407 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 04:01 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2022) India has reported 50,407 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With this, the country's active caseload currently stands at 610,443 which accounts for 1.

43 per cent of total cases.

ANI said a total of 136,962 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 41,468,120.

The country reported 804 deaths in the country in the past 24 hours, increasing the total reported death count to 507,981.

