BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) India reported on Wednesday 50,848 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

The South Asian nation's total infections now stand at 30.03 million, according to a Reuters tally.

India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by 1,358 to a total 390,66.