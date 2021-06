(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2021) India reported on Friday 51,667 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian nation's total infections now stand at 30.13 million, while death toll rise by 1,329 to 393,310.