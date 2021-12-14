UrduPoint.com

India Reports 5,784 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 01:15 PM

India reports 5,784 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) India reported 5,784 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Asian news International (ANI) quoted the Union Health Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

ANI also added that the country witnessed as many as 252 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country also reported 7,995 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 34,138,763.

Related Topics

India Asia

Recent Stories

FM warns dire humanitarian crisis looming in Afgha ..

FM warns dire humanitarian crisis looming in Afghanistan

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom: ISPR

17 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases near 9 mln

Africa's COVID-19 cases near 9 mln

3 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,703,644

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,703,644

3 minutes ago
 People to get vaccinated earliest to avoid Omicro ..

People to get vaccinated earliest to avoid Omicron: Nosheen Hamid

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand's indigenous species under pressure: i ..

New Zealand's indigenous species under pressure: indicators

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.