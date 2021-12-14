India reports 5,784 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) India reported 5,784 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Asian news International (ANI) quoted the Union Health Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

ANI also added that the country witnessed as many as 252 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country also reported 7,995 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 34,138,763.