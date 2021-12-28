UrduPoint.com

India Reports 6,358 New COVID-19 Cases, Omicron Tally At 653

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 11:30 AM

India reports 6,358 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally at 653

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) India reported 6,358 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the Omicron variant tally standing at 653, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Tuesday.

The country also reported 293 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,80,290, according to Asian news International (ANI).

The country also reported 6,450 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 34,243,945.

Related Topics

India Family Asia

Recent Stories

The fun-filled TECNO-HiOS event concludes successf ..

The fun-filled TECNO-HiOS event concludes successfully in Lahore

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

12 hours ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

12 hours ago
 DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people ..

DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people: WHO

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.