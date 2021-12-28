India reports 6,358 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally at 653

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) India reported 6,358 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the Omicron variant tally standing at 653, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Tuesday.

The country also reported 293 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,80,290, according to Asian news International (ANI).

The country also reported 6,450 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 34,243,945.