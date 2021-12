NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2021) India reported 6,650 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of registered cases in the country to 34.77 million, the Union Health Ministry said.

The country witnessed as many as 374 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 479,133 deaths.