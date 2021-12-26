India reports 6,987 new COVID cases, 162 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) India reported 6,987 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Asian news International (ANI) quoted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying on Sunday.

According to the Ministry, 422 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.

ANI also added that the country witnessed as many as 162 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. With the addition of new fatalities, the death toll mounted to 479,682.

The country also reported 7,091 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 34,230,354.