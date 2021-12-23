India reports 7,495 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) India has confirmed 7,495 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,765,976, Sputnik reported.

The death toll from the disease has reached 478,759 people, with 434 new fatalities being recorded over the past day, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

More than 34​​​.2 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.