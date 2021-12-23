UrduPoint.com

India Reports 7,495 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:45 AM

India reports 7,495 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) India has confirmed 7,495 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,765,976, Sputnik reported.

The death toll from the disease has reached 478,759 people, with 434 new fatalities being recorded over the past day, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

More than 34​​​.2 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

Related Topics

India Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

West Should Bear Responsibility for Refugees on Be ..

West Should Bear Responsibility for Refugees on Belarus-Poland Border - Russian ..

12 minutes ago
 Mini truck-car collide in Attock, 3 killed

Mini truck-car collide in Attock, 3 killed

12 minutes ago
 TECNO’s Memory Fusion Technology for increased s ..

TECNO’s Memory Fusion Technology for increased smartphone efficiency is here i ..

28 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

24 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close up 23rd Dec, 2021

Tokyo stocks close up 23rd Dec, 2021

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to host 48th session of OIC-CFM ..

Pakistan committed to host 48th session of OIC-CFM in March 2022: FM

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.