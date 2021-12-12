UrduPoint.com

India Reports 7,774 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 11:30 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) India reported 7,774 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Asian news International (ANI) quoted the Union Health Ministry as saying on Sunday.

ANI quoted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying that the country witnessed as many as 306 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country also reported 8,464 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 34,122,795.

"The recovery rate is currently at 98.36 percent which is the highest since March 2020," added ANI.

