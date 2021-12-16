India reports 7,974 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) India reported 7,974 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Asian news International (ANI) quoted the Union Health Ministry as saying on Thursday.

ANI also added that the country witnessed as many as 343 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country also reported 7,948 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 34,154,879.