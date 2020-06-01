UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Reports 8,380 New Positive Corona Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:15 AM

India reports 8,380 new positive corona cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) India on Sunday announced that the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rose to 5,164 while the total number of positive cases soared to 182,143 as the government relaxed several lockdown restrictions.

The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there were 193 deaths and 8,380 positive cases in the last 24 hours. There are 89,995 active cases while 86,984 positive cases were cured.

Related Topics

India Sunday Family Government

Recent Stories

ADX-listed companies gain AED3.3 bn in Sunday&#039 ..

21 minutes ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

51 minutes ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

51 minutes ago

25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE i ..

2 hours ago

Germany reports 286 coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UK announces 1,936 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.