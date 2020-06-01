India reports 8,380 new positive corona cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) India on Sunday announced that the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rose to 5,164 while the total number of positive cases soared to 182,143 as the government relaxed several lockdown restrictions.

The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there were 193 deaths and 8,380 positive cases in the last 24 hours. There are 89,995 active cases while 86,984 positive cases were cured.