India Reports 83,883 New Coronavirus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:45 AM

India reports 83,883 new coronavirus cases

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) India reported another record daily jump of 83,883 coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking its tally to 3.85 million, just 100,000 behind Brazil, the world's second most affected nation, Reuters cited data from the Indian health ministry.

The ministry said 1,043 people died from COVID-19, taking the toll to 67,376.

Asia's worst-hit country has been posting the world's largest daily caseload every day for almost a month, although deaths remain relatively low.

