NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) India reported 8,954 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths in the past 24 hours, Asian news International (ANI) quoted the Union Health Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

A total of 10,207 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally in the country to 34,028,506.