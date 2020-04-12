India reports 909 new coronavirus cases, tally 8,356

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) India announced on Sunday 909 new coronavirus, COVD-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 8,356.

About 273 people have died so far due to the coronavirus, while 716 recovered so far, Asian news International, ANI, quoted India's Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Lav Aggarwal as saying on Sunday.

Of the total deaths, 34 have been reported during the day, Aggarwal said.

He added that the government was increasing the testing capacity in private and government medical colleges.