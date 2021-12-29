India reports 9,195 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally rises to 781

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2021) India has reported 9,195 new COVID-19 cases and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 34,808,886 and the death toll has climbed to 4,80,592, ANI reported.

The health ministry further said that there are 781 Omicron cases in India so far.

With the recovery of 7,347 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 34,251,292.