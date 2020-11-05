UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Reports Daily Jump Of 50,210 Coronavirus Infections

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:30 AM

India reports daily jump of 50,210 coronavirus infections

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) India reported a daily jump of 50,210 coronavirus infections, taking its total to 8.36 million, the health ministry said on Thursday.

This was the highest daily jump in cases since October 25th, according to a Reuters tally.

Cases in India have been dipping since hitting a peak in September, but experts warn that the Diwali festival season could lead to a spike.

Deaths rose by 704, with total mortalities now at 124,315, the ministry said.

Related Topics

India Lead September October Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 November 2020

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

11 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

10 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

10 hours ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.