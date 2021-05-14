UrduPoint.com
India Reports Daily Rise In Coronavirus Cases Of 343,144

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 12:45 PM

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2021) India reported 343,144 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, taking its overall caseload past the 24 million mark, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 4,000.

The South Asian nation has added nearly 1.4 million cases and over 16,000 deaths this week. Its total caseload now stands at 24.05 million, while total fatalities are at 262,317, according to health ministry data.

