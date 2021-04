BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) India's daily COVID-19 cases retreated from record levels on Tuesday, but stayed above the 200,000 mark for a sixth straight day, with cases increasing by 259,170 over the last 24 hours.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 1,761 to reach a total of 180,530, health ministry data showed.