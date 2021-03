BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) India reported 212 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the most since early January, while infections jumped by 46,951, the highest since early November.

Total deaths have now swelled to 159,967 and infections to 11.65 million, the highest in the world after the United States and Brazil, Reuters reported on Monday.