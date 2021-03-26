UrduPoint.com
India Reports Highest Daily Spike Of COVID-19 Cases In 5 Months

Fri 26th March 2021

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2021) With over 59,000 coronavirus cases, India on Friday recorded the highest single-day rise so far this year, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 11,846,652 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The 59,118 new infections reported in a span of 24 hours were the highest since October 18, 2020, the data by the health ministry showed. The death toll increased to 160,949 with 257 daily new fatalities.

