India reports highest daily spike of COVID-19 cases in 5 months

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2021) With over 59,000 coronavirus cases, India on Friday recorded the highest single-day rise so far this year, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 11,846,652 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The 59,118 new infections reported in a span of 24 hours were the highest since October 18, 2020, the data by the health ministry showed. The death toll increased to 160,949 with 257 daily new fatalities.