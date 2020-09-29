UrduPoint.com
India Reports Lowest Daily COVID-19 Deaths Since August 3

Tue 29th September 2020

India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since August 3

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) India reported its smallest daily rise in coronavirus deaths since 3rd August of 776, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, as global fatalities crossed 1 million and infections surged in several countries.

The South Asian country's coronavirus case tally rose to 6.15 million after it reported 70,589 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data, while total deaths stood at 96,318.

Though India's death toll is a relatively low 1.6 percent of total cases, the country, along with the United States and Brazil, account for nearly 45 percent of global COVID-19 fatalities.

