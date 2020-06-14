UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Reports More Than 11,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

India reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) India witnessed on Sunday the highest single-day spike of 11,929 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to over 320,000, Press Trust of India, PTI reported on Sunday.

The death toll crossed the 9,000 mark with 311 more deaths, the PTI quoted the Indian Health Ministry as saying.

India is now the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia.

The health ministry’s data showed that there are 1,49,348 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,62,378 people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Related Topics

India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Russia Brazil Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SSC witnesses 30% return to the workplace

2 minutes ago

World Security introduces &#039;Smart Helmet&#039; ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Investments enhances sustainable reporting; ..

32 minutes ago

SCCI, ADEX hold joint webinar on financing service ..

47 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs remote meeting of Educat ..

1 hour ago

DHA collects over 20,000 units of blood in record ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.