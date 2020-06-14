India reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) India witnessed on Sunday the highest single-day spike of 11,929 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to over 320,000, Press Trust of India, PTI reported on Sunday.

The death toll crossed the 9,000 mark with 311 more deaths, the PTI quoted the Indian Health Ministry as saying.

India is now the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia.

The health ministry’s data showed that there are 1,49,348 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,62,378 people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.