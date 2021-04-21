UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Reports More Than 2,000 COVID-19 Deaths In Single Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 10:45 AM

India reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in single day

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2021) India reported more than 2,000 deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the highest single-day tally for the country so far, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Coronavirus infections also rose by a record, increasing by 295,041 over the last 24 hours, the data showed.

Total deaths reached 182,553.

India's overall case tally is now at 15.6 million, second only to the United States, which has over 31 million infections.

Related Topics

India United States From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC S ..

9 hours ago

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

10 hours ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

11 hours ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

12 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.