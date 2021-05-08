India reports more than 400,000 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2021) India on Saturday reported a record one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths as cases surged by more than 400,000 for the third consecutive day, Reuters reported.

India's health ministry recorded 4,187 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to just under 240,000. Cases rose by 401,078, increasing the pandemic's total to 21.9 million.