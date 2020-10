(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) India recorded 61,871 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to around 7.49 million, the Indian Health Ministry data showed this morning.

According to a statement by the health ministry, there were 1,033 deaths in the same period taking total fatalities to 114,031.