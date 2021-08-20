- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
India Reports Over 36,000 New COVID-19 Cases
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 02:30 PM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2021) India has added 36,571 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total tally of cases to 32,358,829, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll has climbed to 433,589 with 540 more fatalities, the data showed.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Baji Bomastic and Yashraj produce amusing new short travel video
Four killed, several injured in Swabi firing
UK Health Regulator Approves Ronapreve Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-1 ..
Lockdown Extended in Sydney as COVID-19 Cases Spike - New South Wales Premier
Russia Confirms 20,992 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center
Youm-e-Ashur observed with reverence
More Stories From Middle East
-
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 209.72 million, death toll at 4,573,3062 minutes ago
-
Race is on to limit extreme weather impact on most vulnerable: says UN chief on World Humanitarian D ..1 hour ago
-
UAE Press : Golden Visa to recognise those who share UAE’s humanitarian vision1 hour ago
-
Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated13 hours ago
-
Integrated Transport Centre announces the implementation of 2,175 additional parking spaces in Al Ai ..14 hours ago
-
Security Council concerned over alarming expansion of Daesh14 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanistan15 hours ago
-
Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims15 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Abu Dhabi emirate from ..17 hours ago
-
Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade during H1 202117 hours ago
-
UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup17 hours ago
-
Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghanistan19 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.