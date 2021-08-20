UrduPoint.com

India Reports Over 36,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 02:30 PM

India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2021) India has added 36,571 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total tally of cases to 32,358,829, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 433,589 with 540 more fatalities, the data showed.

Related Topics

India

Recent Stories

Baji Bomastic and Yashraj produce amusing new shor ..

Baji Bomastic and Yashraj produce amusing new short travel video

51 minutes ago
 Four killed, several injured in Swabi firing

Four killed, several injured in Swabi firing

5 minutes ago
 UK Health Regulator Approves Ronapreve Monoclonal ..

UK Health Regulator Approves Ronapreve Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-1 ..

5 minutes ago
 Lockdown Extended in Sydney as COVID-19 Cases Spik ..

Lockdown Extended in Sydney as COVID-19 Cases Spike - New South Wales Premier

5 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 20,992 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 20,992 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

5 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ashur observed with reverence

Youm-e-Ashur observed with reverence

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.