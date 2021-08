(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2021) India saw a single-day rise of 40,120 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 32,117,826, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll also climbed to 430,254 with 585 new fatalities, the health ministry said.