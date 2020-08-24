India reports over 60,000 new coronavirus cases

UrduPoint.com
Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) India reported 61,408 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload past 3.1 million, Reuters cited data from the Federal health ministry.

India crossed the 3 million cases milestone on Sunday, 17 days after it crossed the 2 million mark.

It is the worst-affected country in Asia, and third behind Brazil and the United States globally.

The number of deaths in the last 24 hours was 836, taking the total to 57,542.

