India Reports Record 126,789 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 10:45 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) India reported a record-high 126,789 new COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Thursday, with much of the country struggling to contain a second surge in coronavirus infections.

Deaths rose by 685, taking the tally to 166,862, the data showed.

India's overall caseload reached 12.9 million, the third-most affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

More Stories From Middle East

