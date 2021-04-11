India reports record 152,879 new coronavirus infections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) India reported a record 152,879 new COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Sunday, as a second-wave of infections continued to surge and overwhelm hospitals in parts of the country.

The number of new fatalities stood at 839, the most deaths in more than five months, taking the toll to 169,275.

India's tally of more than 13.35 million cases is the third-highest globally, behind only Brazil and the United States.