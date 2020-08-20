India reports record daily jump of 69,652 in coronavirus infections

UrduPoint.com
BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) India reported a record daily jump of 69,652 coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 2.84 million, data from the Federal health ministry showed, according to Reuters.

The health ministry also reported 977 new deaths, taking the total to 53,866.

India is the worst-hit country in Asia and third only behind the United States and Brazil in terms of number of cases, Reuters added.

