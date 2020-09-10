UrduPoint.com
India Reports Record Daily Jump Of 95,735 COVID-19 Infections

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:15 PM

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) India reported record jumps in new coronavirus infections and deaths on Thursday, taking its tally of cases past 4.4 million, Reuters reported, quoting health ministry figures.

In the last 24 hours, 95,735 new infections were detected, with 1,172 deaths accounting for the highest single-day mortality figures in more than a month, to push the toll beyond 75,000.

Infections are growing faster in India than anywhere else in the world and the United States is the only nation worse affected.

