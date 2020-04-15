India resumes limited economic activity

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) NEW DELHI, 15th April, 2020 (WAM) –India today gingerly began taking steps to resume business activity designed to end nearly a month of complete halt to almost all efforts at wealth creation.

Business sectors where India has distinct operational strength and with global ramifications will be allowed to operate in "safe areas" of the country which are free from COVID-19 cases, according to detailed guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home here.

These guidelines are designed to advise states on implementing a second phase of lockdown until May 3, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. The first phase of lockdown, which lasted 21 days ended at midnight last night.

Even though the first phase lasted only three weeks, businesses had slowed or stopped earlier in many areas because of non-availability of raw material from abroad in countries affected by COVID-19.

Information technology and e-commerce sectors will be permitted from 20th April to resume operations to "mitigate hardships" of the people. India’s information technology call centres connect global businesses which have outsourced work to places like Bangalore and Hyderabad, known as India’s "Silicon Valleys.

These call centres also process vital health data from overseas, which have become critical in countries seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A resumption in e-commerce will restore global supply chains which were seriously disrupted by the pandemic both in India and abroad.

Information technology companies will only be allowed to operate at half their manpower even in "safe areas" to ensure physical distancing.

As exclusively reported by WAM, the Emirates news Agency, on 11th April, activity related to agriculture will be resumed immediately, except in areas severely hit by COVID-19, described as "hot spots." Work in horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry will also be permitted to resume. In rural areas unaffected by the pandemic, construction of roads and buildings will now be allowed.

As of 5 pm local time today, India’s COVID-19 infections neared 12,000, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here. With 10,197 cases under treatment, 1,344 recoveries and 392 deaths, India’s coronavirus infections now stand at 11,933.

[Image Credit: Financial Times]