India Rushes First Responder Relief To Earthquake-hit Myanmar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 12:17 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) As first responder in regional calamities in the South Asian region, India has rushed an aircraft with relief material to earthquake-hit Myanmar, the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi here has announced.

It said 15 tonnes of relief material comprising tents, medicines, blankets, sleeping bags, generators, hygiene kits and food have been handed over by Indian officials in Myanmar to U Soe Thein, the Chief Minister of Yangon for onward shipment to the areas worst affected by the earthquake which occurred on Friday night.

Simultaneously, India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, said and 80-member search and rescue team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) left for Myanmar’s capital, Naypyitaw, and will begin work during the weekend to find people who are alive under the earthquake debris. A trained canine squad is part of this team.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said an Indian Army field hospital with doctors and nurses with experience in treating earthquake victims is on its way to Mandalay, the city worst-hit by the tremors.

He said four Indian naval ships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities are on stand-by in their bases in Port Blair and Visakhapatnam to set sail for Myanmar as soon as formalities for their deployment are completed.

These Indian actions followed a telephone conversation on Saturday morning between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Modi underlined India’s “steadfast commitment as a neighbouring country” to stand with the people of Myanmar in their hour of distress.

India has launched a massive relief effort codenamed “Operation Brahma” to deal with the fallout of the natural disaster in its immediate neighbourhood. Brahma in Sanskrit etymology stands for creation.

Friday night’s earthquake had a magnitude of 7.7 and killed more than 1,000 people according to that country’s state broadcaster. Its shocks were felt in India’s eastern region, seismologists said.

