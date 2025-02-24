Open Menu

India Secures Semi-final Spot With 6-wicket Victory Over Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM

India secures semi-final spot with 6-wicket victory over Pakistan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) India secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Champion Trophy after a straightforward six-wicket victory against Pakistan. Giving India a target of 242 runs, Pakistan was eventually bowled out for 241 runs in 42.3 overs, with India losing four wickets in the process.

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill were phenomenal in the chase, which made it very straightforward for India.

Virat Kohli' now has 51 ODI centuries to his name and scored 100 runs off 111 balls while remaining unbeaten, including seven well-struck boundaries to help India score the match-winning runs.

Kohli's batting performance was key to help India qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals.

In his ODI's, Kohli has also shifted to a new landmark, scoring over 14,000 runs, with his 15th being Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, with only one man left behind him now.

Pakistan's chances of advancing to the semi-finals have significantly reduced with this loss, which is their second in this tournament.

