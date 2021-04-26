UrduPoint.com
India Sets Up Facility For International Trade During COVID-19 Surge

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

India sets up facility for international trade during COVID-19 surge

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 25th April, 2021 (WAM) – In order to ensure the smooth conduct of international trade with India during the current surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) here has set up a Control Room to monitor and resolve problems.

The Control Room is already fully functional, according to an announcement by the DPIIT and will operate daily from 8 am to 10 pm Indian Standard Time.

"DPIIT is setting up the Control room to monitor issues of internal trade, manufacturing, delivery and logistics of commodities during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the event of any manufacturing, transportation, distribution, wholesale or e-commerce companies facing difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilization of resources, information can be given to this Control Room," the announcement said.

Exporters in the UAE and those importing from India or entities sending essential goods to India may reach the Control Room via: Telephone: (+91 11) 23062383, 23062975 E-mail: dpiit-controlroom@gov.in The Ministry assured that issues reported by various stakeholders through this Control Room shall be taken up with the concerned state governments and union territory administrations.

It will "monitor the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders due to current restrictions imposed by various states and union territories in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases."

