India Signs Agreement To Host International Big Cat Alliance
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 06:45 PM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) India has signed an agreement to host the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) in its capital, New Delhi.
The Headquarters Agreement was signed between S P Yadav, IBCA’s Director General, and P Kumaran, Secretary (East), in India’s Ministry of External Affairs on 17th April 2025.
India also announced financial support to the tune of rupees 1.5 billion (US$17.5 million) in budgetary assistance to IBCA for creating a corpus, building infrastructure, and meeting recurring expenditure until the end of fiscal year 2028-29.
“The International Big Cat Alliance is a multi-country, multi-agency coalition comprising 95 big cat range countries, non-range countries with an interest in big cat conservation, conservation partners, scientific organizations engaged in big cat research, as well as business groups and corporates committed to supporting big cat conservation efforts,” the IBCA said on the occasion of signing its Headquarters Agreement.
The IBCA officially came into existence on 23rd January this year.
The seven big cats recognised by the global conservation movement are Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Jaguar and Puma.
