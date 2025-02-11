Open Menu

India Throws Open Global Investment Opportunities In Energy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 10:00 PM

India throws open global investment opportunities in energy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) NEW DELHI, 11th February, 2025 (WAM) – India has thrown open a vast range of investment possibilities in its energy sector to global industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.

Inaugurating the world’s second-largest energy event in New Delhi, Modi said new gas discoveries and growing pipeline infrastructure have pushed up the use of natural gas by Indians.

“There are many investment opportunities for you in this area,” the Prime Minister told a global gathering of CEOs of Fortune 500 energy companies, heads of international organisations dealing with energy and 70,000 delegates to the India Energy Week.

Modi said India’s new budget, unveiled on 1st February, has removed import duties on cobalt powder, lithium-ion battery waste, lead, zinc and many critical minerals.

He urged the global industry to focus on India’s new National Critical Minerals Mission and explore business opportunities in building a strong supply chain in India.

“We have also opened the nuclear energy sector to foreign participation. Every investment being made in energy is creating opportunities for green jobs,” the Prime Minister said.

India has made sweeping changes to its Oilfields Regulation and Development Act to provide policy stability, extended leases and improved financial terms to investors.

“Due to these reforms by the government, the work of exploring oil and gas resources in the marine area, increasing their production and maintaining strategic petroleum reserves will become easier,” Modi informed his global audience.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Import Business Budget Nuclear Narendra Modi Oil Cobalt New Delhi Lead February Gas Event Government Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Baidu’s Robin Li discusses AI innovation, cost e ..

Baidu’s Robin Li discusses AI innovation, cost efficiency, next technological ..

2 minutes ago
 WGS 2025 sends message of hope to entire world: Al ..

WGS 2025 sends message of hope to entire world: AlSharhan

2 minutes ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority achieves Guinness ..

General Civil Aviation Authority achieves Guinness World Record for largest aeri ..

17 minutes ago
 Klaus Schwab outlines role of governments in adapt ..

Klaus Schwab outlines role of governments in adapting to ‘Intelligent Age’ t ..

17 minutes ago
 AI key driver of future strategies in Gulf countri ..

AI key driver of future strategies in Gulf countries: Raymond Khoury

17 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Prime Minister of K ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

17 minutes ago
Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally: A Thrilling Fusion of ..

Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally: A Thrilling Fusion of Adventure and Bahawalpur’s ..

19 minutes ago
 DG BISP Sindh conducts Surprise visits to field of ..

DG BISP Sindh conducts Surprise visits to field offices

15 minutes ago
 President Asif Zardari, Portuguese President discu ..

President Asif Zardari, Portuguese President discuss ways to deepen bilateral co ..

15 minutes ago
 Boat tragedy near Libyan coast claims lives of at ..

Boat tragedy near Libyan coast claims lives of at least 16 Pakistani nationals: ..

15 minutes ago
 MNA Raisani slams delays in development projects, ..

MNA Raisani slams delays in development projects, sets three-month deadline for ..

15 minutes ago
 Serena Tennis Masters Cup inaugurated

Serena Tennis Masters Cup inaugurated

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East