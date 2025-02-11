India Throws Open Global Investment Opportunities In Energy
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 10:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) NEW DELHI, 11th February, 2025 (WAM) – India has thrown open a vast range of investment possibilities in its energy sector to global industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.
Inaugurating the world’s second-largest energy event in New Delhi, Modi said new gas discoveries and growing pipeline infrastructure have pushed up the use of natural gas by Indians.
“There are many investment opportunities for you in this area,” the Prime Minister told a global gathering of CEOs of Fortune 500 energy companies, heads of international organisations dealing with energy and 70,000 delegates to the India Energy Week.
Modi said India’s new budget, unveiled on 1st February, has removed import duties on cobalt powder, lithium-ion battery waste, lead, zinc and many critical minerals.
He urged the global industry to focus on India’s new National Critical Minerals Mission and explore business opportunities in building a strong supply chain in India.
“We have also opened the nuclear energy sector to foreign participation. Every investment being made in energy is creating opportunities for green jobs,” the Prime Minister said.
India has made sweeping changes to its Oilfields Regulation and Development Act to provide policy stability, extended leases and improved financial terms to investors.
“Due to these reforms by the government, the work of exploring oil and gas resources in the marine area, increasing their production and maintaining strategic petroleum reserves will become easier,” Modi informed his global audience.
