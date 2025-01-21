Open Menu

India To Allow Duty-free Import Of Diamonds For Re-export Effective April 1

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 09:45 PM

India to allow duty-free import of diamonds for re-export effective April 1

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) India is to allow duty-free import of natural cut and polished diamonds of less than quarter carat from 1st April 2025.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry here announced the new Diamond Imprest Authorisation Scheme, which is open to “two star” Indian export houses with at least $15 million in annual exports to their credit.

This scheme mandates export obligation with a value addition of 10%. India’s new financial year begins on 1st April when the new scheme will go into effect.

The scheme is modelled on similar policies by major natural diamond mining countries like Botswana, Namibia and Angola, the Indian Ministry said.

“This scheme is aimed towards retaining India’s position as a global leader in the entire value chain of the global diamond industry,” it said.

It is expected to especially benefit micro, small and medium enterprises in India’s diamond sector and enable them to compete with their larger peers.

“The scheme ensures compliance with international standards while facilitating ease of doing business,” the Ministry said.

Related Topics

India Exports Import Business Botswana Namibia Angola April Commerce From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Austria’s emissions down by 6.5 percent

Austria’s emissions down by 6.5 percent

8 minutes ago
 Xposure 2025: 420 acclaimed visual artists to pres ..

Xposure 2025: 420 acclaimed visual artists to present 3,100 masterpieces across ..

22 minutes ago
 Davos 2025: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global ..

Davos 2025: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives signs cooperation ..

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Indian state of Kerala discuss en ..

Sharjah Chamber, Indian state of Kerala discuss enhancing cooperation

23 minutes ago
 NMDC Energy inaugurates advanced fabrication yard ..

NMDC Energy inaugurates advanced fabrication yard in Saudi Arabia to drive regio ..

38 minutes ago
 UNRWA: Reconstructing Gaza Strip exceeds agency's ..

UNRWA: Reconstructing Gaza Strip exceeds agency's capabilities due to severe dam ..

38 minutes ago
Joint Statement: Minister of Justice meets French ..

Joint Statement: Minister of Justice meets French counterpart; discusses ways to ..

38 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy reviews role of proactive init ..

Minister of Economy reviews role of proactive initiatives in enhancing UAE econo ..

1 hour ago
 e& ranked world’s fastest growing brand in lates ..

E& ranked world’s fastest growing brand in latest Global 500 Brand report

2 hours ago
 AGDA hosts regional diplomatic academies to advanc ..

AGDA hosts regional diplomatic academies to advance collaboration

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, conveys condolences over victims of hote ..

2 hours ago
 S&P: $14.4 billion of Sukuk issuances in UAE in 20 ..

S&P: $14.4 billion of Sukuk issuances in UAE in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East